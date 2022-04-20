We are pacesetters when it comes to qualifying for AFCON - GFA official

Ghana to face Madagascar, Angola and the Central African Republic

Ivory Coast to host 2023 AFCON



Ghana to aim at qualifying for 2023 AFCON



The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, believes the Black Stars have proven to be pacesetters when it comes to qualifying for the African Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars were drawn in Group E of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers which would commence in June 2022. Ghana was placed in the same group as Madagascar, Angola, and the Central African Republic.



Reacting to the draw, Prosper Harrison Addo expressed his confidence in Ghana qualifying for the tournament. According to him, countries are terrified of playing Ghana in the qualifiers.



“When it comes to the AFCON, we are pacesetters and a giant in the AFCON. It should rather be the countries saying they don’t want to be in the same group as us. We have the character, what it takes to win AFCON,” the GFA General-Secretary stated.

He added, “irrespective of the situation any day, we are Ghana, we have won it four times. We have within us what it takes to shine above opponents.”



48 African countries participating in the qualifiers have been placed in 12 groups. Two of the best performing teams in each group would qualify to play at the next edition of the AFCON



The 2023 AFCON will be hosted by Ivory Coast and would commence on June 23 and end on July 23.



