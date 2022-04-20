0
Menu
Sports

We are pacesetters when it comes to qualifying for AFCON - GFA official

Video Archive
Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to face Madagascar, Angola and the Central African Republic

Ivory Coast to host 2023 AFCON

Ghana to aim at qualifying for 2023 AFCON

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, believes the Black Stars have proven to be pacesetters when it comes to qualifying for the African Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars were drawn in Group E of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers which would commence in June 2022. Ghana was placed in the same group as Madagascar, Angola, and the Central African Republic.

Reacting to the draw, Prosper Harrison Addo expressed his confidence in Ghana qualifying for the tournament. According to him, countries are terrified of playing Ghana in the qualifiers.

“When it comes to the AFCON, we are pacesetters and a giant in the AFCON. It should rather be the countries saying they don’t want to be in the same group as us. We have the character, what it takes to win AFCON,” the GFA General-Secretary stated.

He added, “irrespective of the situation any day, we are Ghana, we have won it four times. We have within us what it takes to shine above opponents.”

48 African countries participating in the qualifiers have been placed in 12 groups. Two of the best performing teams in each group would qualify to play at the next edition of the AFCON

The 2023 AFCON will be hosted by Ivory Coast and would commence on June 23 and end on July 23.

Watch the latest edition of Sports Check:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Related Articles: