We are proud of what Kotoko’s Mbella Etouga is doing in Ghana - Cameroon FA boss Samuel Eto’o

Frank Etouga Mbella Etouga along with compatriot Mfegue Omgba, was signed by Kotoko in 2021

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Cameroon Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o says they are proud of Asante Kotoko striker Mbella Etouga’s exploits in Ghana.

The Cameroonian, along with compatriot Mfegue Omgba, was signed by Kotoko in 2021.

Both players have been tremendous for the Porcupine Warriors, especially Mbella, who scored 21 goals last season.

His goals aided Asante Kotoko in capturing the Ghana Premier League title from archrivals Hearts of Oak.

“Mbella had a beautiful season. Some months ago, my manager told me about him and even the national technical director spoke to me about him. We are very proud of what he’s doing in Ghana,” Eto’o said on TV3.

Mbella has been a subject of transfer rumours in the last few months due to his finishing prowess. He is still with Kotoko and training ahead of the new season.

