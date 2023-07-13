0
‘We are proud of you’ – CFR Cluj celebrates Emmanuel Yeboah's U23 AFCON outing

Emmanuel Yeboah E546.jpeg Emmanuel Yeboah

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Romanian giants, CFR Cluj have reacted to the impressive displays of Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Yeboah at the U23 AFCON held in Morocco.

The forward was part of the Ghana U23 squad that competed at the 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Although Ghana exited the tournament at the end of the group stage, Emmanuel Yeboah still emerged top scorer with three goals.

At the end of the tournament, CFR Cluj have shared a post on social media to celebrate the talented Ghanaian striker.

“Our striker Emmanuel Yeboah emerged top scorer at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations after scoring three times in the competition for the Ghana U23 national team.

“Congratulations, Yebo! We are proud of you! ", CFR Cluj shared in a post on Facebook.

At the U23 AFCON, Emmanuel Yeboah shared the top scorer award with Moroccan players Ezzalzouli and Begraoui.

The two players also bagged three goals at the tournament.

