‘We are proud of you’ – CFR Cluj celebrates Emmanuel Yeboah's U23 AFCON outing

Romanian giants, CFR Cluj have reacted to the impressive displays of Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Yeboah at the U23 AFCON held in Morocco.
The forward was part of the Ghana U23 squad that competed at the 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.
Although Ghana exited the tournament at the end of the group stage, Emmanuel Yeboah still emerged top scorer with three goals.
At the end of the tournament, CFR Cluj have shared a post on social media to celebrate the talented Ghanaian striker.
“Our striker Emmanuel Yeboah emerged top scorer at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations after scoring three times in the competition for the Ghana U23 national team.
“Congratulations, Yebo! We are proud of you! ", CFR Cluj shared in a post on Facebook.
At the U23 AFCON, Emmanuel Yeboah shared the top scorer award with Moroccan players Ezzalzouli and Begraoui.
The two players also bagged three goals at the tournament.
- Win the league, do better in Europe - Mohammed Kudus sets target at Ajax for new season
- Bayern Munich could turn to Jeremie Frimpong if Kyle Walker stays at Man City
- Leeds United has rejected interest in youngster Darko Gyabi
- 2023 U23 AFCON: I will leave it to the fans to rate my performance - Emmanuel Yeboah
- I hope to score more goals for the Black Stars in future - Emmanuel Yeboah
- Read all related articles