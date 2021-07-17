'We are proud of you'- Nordsjaelland congratulates Kamaldeen Suleman on Stade Rennes move

Ghanaian International Kamaldeen Sulemana

Danish side Nordsjaelland FC has sent a congratulatory message to Kamaldeen Suleman following his transfer move to French side Rennes.

The 19-year-old joined the French Ligue 1 side on Friday, July 16, 2021, after completing his medicals.



The move is reported to be worth 21 million euros for the Right to Dream Academy graduate.



The Ligue 1 side beat Dutch champions Ajax and other Premier League clubs to the signature of the 19-year-old in the summer transfer window.



Nordsjaelland in a post has congratulated the Ghanaian International on his move to Stade Rennes.



"Your journey is incredible. We’re proud. More than you know. We’re sure that you’ll inspire many, many players in the future. We’ll not say goodbye – because we’ll see you again ???? We’ll follow your new journey and cheer for you, Kamal ????@staderennais, take care of him"