We are ready for Africa - AshantiGold CEO

Ashantigold S.C

Chief Executive Officer of AshantiGold SC, Emmanuel Frimpong has said that his side is ready to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

The miner's progress to the finals of the MTN FA Cup following a 4-1 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



AshantiGold is hoping to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup after reaching the final of the MTN FA Cup.



The Obuasi-based side was unable to register for the Africa inter-club competition when it was opened by CAF and is hoping that the GFA could do them a favor to play in the competition.



Accra Hearts of Oak, Medeama, and Asante Kotoko are the only clubs given the license to play in Africa next season.

Per Hearts of Oak's status as Ghana Premier League winners, it automatically qualifies them to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League, AshGold is seeking to represent in the CAF Confederation Cup.



“We are ready for Africa and that is why we are where we are now", Emmanuel Frimpong said in an interview.



"We couldn’t perform in the league so we turned our focus to the FA Cup. During the league, there was a little technical issue that affected us. We have dealt with it and right now the players are hungry to get to the top with the help of management.”



AshGold will win their first title in five years should they beat Hearts of Oak in the finals of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday.