We are ready for Burkina Faso - Black Starlets assistant coach Winfred Dormon

Black Starlets 610x400.jpeg The Black Starlets

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Assistant coach of Ghana's U17 team, Winfred Dormon, has revealed his side readiness for the semi-final clash of the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations against Burkina Faso. 

The Black Starlets need to beat Burkina Faso to grab one of the tickets to the Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

Ahead of Tuesday's clash, the former Hearts of Oak player revealed how prepared the Black Starlets are for the game against Burkina Faso.

"The players displayed quality football in the last match against Togo. And we will play against a Burkina Faso that has won all it's matches," he said.

"We have analyzed them critically and we know what to expect. Physically and mentally, the players are ready for the game against Burkina Faso."

The Black Starlets reached the semi-finals after thumping Togo 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium.

Ghana's U17 last qualified for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in 2017, where the team finished second and qualified for the World Cup in India.

