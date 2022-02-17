We are ready for Ghana test – Nigeria captain Ahmed Musah ahead of World Cup play-offs

Ahmed Musa, Captain of Nigeria's Super Eagles

Captain of Nigeria's Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa has revealed his outfit is ready to play Ghana in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles face Ghana in a two-legged encounter in March for a place in this year's World Cup in Qatar.



And in a meeting between the playing body, the technical team and the country's Sports Ministry, Musa disclosed the sides readiness for the much-anticipated clash.



“The FIFA World Cup is the biggest football tournament in the world, and every player wants to feature there. A good number of the players in the team now have not been there, and the few of us that have been there want to experience it again”.

“We just want the NFF to help us get enough fans into the Abuja Stadium for the second leg. We will go to Ghana and dig our feet and ensure we get a result”.



“We must admit that Ghana also wants to qualify and they have a strong team. The return leg will be crucial and we are ready for the battle, but we want our fans to be in there cheering us on.” He said.