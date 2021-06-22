Bashir Hayford flanked by three of his players

• Bashir Hayford is confident of his team's chances against Hearts of Oak

• He says Legon Cities are not underdogs and will be out for victory on Thursday



• He also commended Hearts for their form



We are ready for Hearts of Oak – Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford Coach Bashir Hayford, the head coach of Legon Cities are determined to pick up all the available points in their mid-week match against Accra Hearts of Oak.



The renaissance Legon Cities team take on in-form Hearts of Oak who have experienced no defeat in their last eight matches.



The match has been talked up as a potential title decider as a defeat could scupper the title hopes of Hearts of Oak who top of the league by virtue of goals.



Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Bashir Hayford praised his charges for the upturn in form.

He rejected the ‘underdog’ tag slapped on his team and vowed to go all out for victory against the league leaders.



“We didn’t start the season so well. I wasn’t here from the beginning but I am very happy to see the transformation and the changes that took place in the team. I give credit to the management, the technical team and the players. We have all given our best and the results are coming gradually. It is a good work.



“This is a big game but for us, we are just taking it to be one of the games ahead. We have prepared and trained extra hard for it. We know what is ahead of us and we are ready for it. We will go all out for three points.



“We are not going into this game as the underdogs. Not at all. We don’t need to be termed as the underdogs. This will be a very difficult game, of course. If we go into the game with the right mentality, mindset and attitude, we can win,” he said.



Legon Cities are ninth with thirty-eight points and a victory against Hearts and favorable results elsewhere will see them jump up the table.



The club happens to be one of the clubs who have expressed interest in competing in next season’s CAF club competitions.