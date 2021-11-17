'We are ready for you' - Hasaacas Ladies captain to Mamelodi Sundowns

Hasaacas Ladies captain, Janet Egyir

Janet Egyir said they are going to beat the South Africans in the final to win the trophy

CAFWCL final: Hasaacas ladies vs Sundowns Ladies



The final game is slated for Friday, November 19, 2021.



Hasaacas Ladies captain, Janet Egyir has warned Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies ahead of their clash in the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League final.



The Ghanaian club booked their place in the CAF Women's Club elite competition finals after beating ASFAR Ladies 2-1 in the semi-finals on Monday, November 15, 2021.



On the other hand, Mamelodi Sundowns booked their place in the finals of the competition after beating Malabo Kings 5-4 on penalties in the second semi-final game.

Speaking ahead of the game scheduled for Friday, November 19, 2021, Janet Egyir, who was adjudged the woman of the match in the first semi-final game, said they are ready for the big encounter.



"It feels great to win the woman of the match award. We feel great; this is a dream come true for us.



"When we missed the penalty, we thought something was wrong with us. But then we pushed through and won. We are looking forward to the final game; whoever they are, we are ready for them," she told the media at the post-match conference.



