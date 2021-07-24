We are ready to play in Africa - Attram De Visser Soccer Academy

Sat, 24 Jul 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Attram De Visser Soccer Academy have expressed their interest in representing Ghana in the Caf Confederations Cup next season.
Their decision emerges after the Chairman of the competition, Wilson Arthur revealed that they considered some clubs to play in African, of which Attram De Visser was not part.
The second-tier side is in the MTN FA Cup quarterfinal and they will be hosted by Medeama SC at the Akoon Community Park on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
The winner of the competition represents the country in the 2021/2022 CAF Confederations Cup.
