3
Menu
Sports

We are ready to sell Yaw Annor - Ashanti Gold CEO

Yaw Annor 67899 Ashanti Gold forward, Yaw Annor

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaw Annor scores four goals in Ashgold win over Berekum Chelsea

Franck Etouga Mbella leads GPL goal king race

Ashanti Gold climb to 10th on GPL table after beating Chelsea

The Chief Executive Officer of Ashanti Gold SC, Emmanuel Frimpong has said the club is ready to cash in on in-form forward, Yaw Annor.

Yaw Annor is on top form at the moment, netting 16 goals to become the second-highest scorer in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, GPL.

Speaking in an interview, Emmanuel Frimpong said the club is ready to sell their talisman and any other player.

“We are ready to sell Yaw Annor and any other player at a good price,” he told Akoma FM.

He added that he would love to see his players play for some of the big clubs in Europe, namely Real Madrid or Chelsea.

“I will be happy if my players get to play for Real Madrid or Chelsea and later commend us for giving them the platform.

"I’m in talks with a couple of people (clubs) so if they come and the numbers (money) are good we are ready to sell some players. If only the cash is really going to help the team,” he added.

Annor has scored 8 goals in his last four matches, he is just two goals behind Asante Kotoko’s Franck Mbella who leads the goal king race with 18 goals.

Asanti Gold are currently positioned 10th on the league table with 38 points.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asamoah Gyan’s manager ‘fights’ Abedi Pele’s spokesperson over autobiography
Ghanaians will suffer intense hardship without E-Levy – Supreme Court to Minority
Please forgive me for anything I didn't say, do - Dag's tribute to son
Supreme Court dismisses injunction application against E-Levy
Supreme Court dismisses injunction application against E-Levy
Surveillance camera captures horrific accident on Labone junction
3 young Ghanaian women dominating the legal front in Ghana
NPP communications broke down because of me – Bridget Otoo shades
Dan Kwaku Yeboah rejects Mahama's E-levy promise
KKD emits how disappointed he is in Akufo-Addo’s government
Related Articles: