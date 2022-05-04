We are ready to sell Yaw Annor - Ashanti Gold CEO

Ashanti Gold forward, Yaw Annor

The Chief Executive Officer of Ashanti Gold SC, Emmanuel Frimpong has said the club is ready to cash in on in-form forward, Yaw Annor.



Yaw Annor is on top form at the moment, netting 16 goals to become the second-highest scorer in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, GPL.



Speaking in an interview, Emmanuel Frimpong said the club is ready to sell their talisman and any other player.



“We are ready to sell Yaw Annor and any other player at a good price,” he told Akoma FM.

He added that he would love to see his players play for some of the big clubs in Europe, namely Real Madrid or Chelsea.



“I will be happy if my players get to play for Real Madrid or Chelsea and later commend us for giving them the platform.



"I’m in talks with a couple of people (clubs) so if they come and the numbers (money) are good we are ready to sell some players. If only the cash is really going to help the team,” he added.



Annor has scored 8 goals in his last four matches, he is just two goals behind Asante Kotoko’s Franck Mbella who leads the goal king race with 18 goals.



Asanti Gold are currently positioned 10th on the league table with 38 points.