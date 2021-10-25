We are sorry, forgive us - Hearts of Oak to supporters

Supporters of Hearts of Oak

Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak has apologised to their supporters for their humiliating defeat in Morocco over the weekend.

The management of the team in a statement said they could have performed better.



Accra Hearts of Oak lost in their away return match by suffering a 6-1 in the hands of Wydad Athletic Club.



According to the team, they have a chance to make amends in the Confederation Cup.

The team further stated that they have learnt their lessons and will improve upon their performance in other games.



Read the full statement below:



