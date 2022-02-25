We are the Arsenal – Sam George reacts to Arsenal victory over Wolves

Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram

Arsenal fans hail Thomas Partey for performance against Wolves

Arsenal move to fifth on GPL league table



Mikel Arteta praises Thomas Partey



Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram is on cloud nine after his beloved Arsenal staged a dramatic comeback against Wolves in the English Premier League.



Sam George took to social media to share his exhilaration after French striker Alexandre Lacazette fired home the winner for Arsenal in the 96th minute of the Premier League match which was played on Thursday, February 24, 2022.



“We are The ARSENAL! In your faces, Wolves”, Sam George tweeted in reaction to the victory against Wolves.



Arsenal came from a goal down to win the match 2-1 to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe scored the equalizer before Lacazette found the much-needed winner for the Gunner.



Ghana’s Thomas Partey was outstanding in the game, making sure that the transition from defence to attack was smooth.



Partey run for the Gunners in midfield. He ended the match with the most ball recoveries, 13 while winning the most ground duels,6.



Partey's vision, ball carrying, and press resistance were in full show. Regarding his contribution to Arsenal's attack, he created 3 chances. He also completed 3 of his 4 attempted dribbles and won 2 fouls, the most by any player on the field.



The 28-year-old was named man-of-the-match by FotMob, rating him 8.1.



