We are winning against Hearts of Oak- Legon Cities' Jonah Attuquaye

Legon Cities winger, Jonah Attuquaye insists that they are highly motivated to beat title-chasing Accra Hearts of Oak on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

The Royals hosts Accra Hearts of Oak in an epic showdown before Sunday's super clash.



Attuquaye, who has tormented Hearts in the past with Berekum Chelsea and in the first round with Legon Cities is confident of getting another one over the Phobians.



"I wasn't here for some weeks but I think we are playing good; and where we are now, it's very good for us... when we win, we are maintaining our 9th position," stated Jonah Attuquaye who was on international duty with the Black Meteors.



"And I think losing these points will be something else," he added at the pre-match conference."

"We lost our previous match and I think this match is a very big one for us and we are winning this game."



"Hearts are doing very very well, for a team playing seven games without losing, that means there is something better there and I think for us, we are very well prepared," Attuquaye added.



Having scored in previous games against the Phobians, the U-23 player says he gets motivated any time he faces big clubs.



