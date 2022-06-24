0
We are yet to decide whether we will go for pre-season abroad – Kotoko CEO

Kotoko Line Up1 300x300 1.png Asante Kotoko won the Premier League title last season

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has disclosed that the club is undecided about whether it will travel abroad for pre-season or not.

The Ghanaian giants last season travelled to Dubai for pre-season, which helped the team win the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the 2021/22 football season.

Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview on Friday, Nana Yaw Amponsah says although the club is contemplating a trip abroad, nothing has been decided.

“We are contemplating travelling out. For now, we have not decided on anything, but we will decide on what to, and if we agree to travel out for pre-season, we will table it before the board,” the Asante Kotoko CEO said.

At the moment, the Kumasi-based club is aiming to strengthen its squad for the next football season when the club will be competing in the CAF Champions League.

