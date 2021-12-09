We await FIFA’s reasons for rejecting protest against Ghana before appeal - SAFA CEO

SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe

FIFA rejected SAFA’s petition on procedural grounds

SAFA wanted a lifetime ban on referee Maguette Ndiaye



The ruling from FIFA is subject to an appeal



Chief Executive Officer of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Tebogo Motlanthe, has said that they cannot appeal FIFA’s decision to reject their petition against Ghana without having the detailed ruling.



SAFA’s petition for a replay against the Black Stars and a possible life ban for Senegalese referee Moguetta Ndiaye for allegedly fixing the game in favour of Ghana.



FIFA rejected the petition on the basis that the protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible thereby declaring Ghana as the legitimate winner of the tie.

And according to the CEO, they are demanding the full ruling before they appeal the decision from the world football governing body.



"We can't, at this stage, say what we're appealing for because we can't take a stance without a reason. What FIFA gave us was a one-liner with regards to the case being dismissed on grounds of inadmissibility.”



"In terms of FIFA's rules and regulations, you need to request the reasons in a 10-day period after receiving the decision and we responded to the one-liner immediately.”



"They wrote back to us saying they're still working on the reasons, from where we'll consider our legal options and make a decision,” Motlanthe told the South African press.