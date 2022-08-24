We can't take a clubless player to the World Cup - Charles Taylor to Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Former Hearts of Oak attacker Charles Taylor has reacted to Asamoah Gyan's bid to rejoin the Black Stars and feature in the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.

Gyan's recent comments about a potential comeback to the Black Stars have thrown him back into the limelight.



Gyan in an interview with the BBC said he is keen on playing for the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.



Speaking to Angel FM Charles Taylor said:



"We have regular fitness and match fitness. Even those who get injured and return struggle to hit the ground running,"

"We are not talking about history, we're looking at current performance. He has done his bit for the country," he added.



"A fit and firing Gyan will have a free ride to the World Cup but let's ask what he is training for? We have two months to the World Cup so if you can't we should add you,"



"I don't think any competent coach will entertain this. We can't take someone who is not playing for any club," he ended.