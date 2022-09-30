1
We can make good impression in the World Cup - Ghana skipper Andre Ayew

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew is confident the Black Stars will make an impact at this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Black Stars secured a 4th FIFA World Cup tournament having participated in 2006, 2010, and 2014 in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil after drawing 1-1 against Nigeria in the return leg of the final play-offs at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to seal qualification on the away goals rule.

Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game in Group H. The Stars will then take on Uruguay in a repeat of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final and South Korea in the other group games.

"Personally, I knew what was supposed to be done and took advice from people, including some senior former players, on things to do to qualify," Andre Ayew told Graphic Online.

"And honestly, since we qualified for the World Cup a lot of things have changed, the confidence and belief are back; now we just have to get stability and a lot of games together, and I think we can make a good impression in this World Cup."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place between November 21 and December 18

Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.

