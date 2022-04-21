We can't allow CAF to determine where we play our home matches - GFA

Prosper Harrison Addo

Ghana FA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo says the association cannot allow the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to determine their national team play their home matches after the governing body revoked the licence of the Baba Yara Stadium.

The West Africans risk playing the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations away from home following the latest directive.



The Ghana Football Association is expected to submit the Accra and Cape Coast Stadiums as home venues for the qualifiers which start in June.



‘’We are at a very crucial stage as this issue keeps coming back. The last thing we want to see is to allow CAF to determine where we play our home match’’ he is quoted by the association's website.



‘’The Baba Yara stadium is one historic stadium where the various national teams have chalked incredible success in our football history and so we can’t afford to allow this to happen to us.

"We are having a thorough discussion with the National Sports Authority (NSA) with the Ministry of Youth and Sports providing excellent leadership to ensure that the various conditions are met as quickly as we can.



‘’The game against Nigeria was a huge success so it is our responsibility to build on it in subsequent matches but before then we all need to put our shoulders to the wheel to get the venue approved for our matches."



The FA says it is working with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) to ensure the country gets a venue approved by CAF to host international matches.



Ghana has qualified for the Qatar World Cup later this year.