We can't let down our guard - Emmanuel Gyasi on Spezia relegation fight

Emmanuel Gyasi on relegation battle of his club, Spezia Calcio

Spezia striker Emmanuel Gyasi has urged his team not to let their guard down as they fight to stay afloat in the Serie A.

The Whites lot 2-1 at Torino last weekend - to leave them 15th on the table with 33 points.



The Ghana international featured for the side as they lost on the road at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium in Filadelfia.



And he says the team must not let their guard down as they push to maintain their top-flight status.



"It was a difficult match, we knew that Turin are a quality team and in the first half we struggled. Surely the attitude from which we have to start again is what we have shown. in the second half where we managed to create more and be more dangerous,' he said

"Our goal is close, but we cannot relax; the games that await us weigh heavily, we must try to score points without ever letting our guard down, because anything can happen and we play it until the end.



"I agree with the coach when he says that today's absences did not affect the result. We are all good players, we are professionals, and those who played deserved it, giving their best both in training and in the match.



"For me it was a thrill to play in this stadium, I started from here and grew up there, it's a pride to be able to meet Torino as an opponent. "



Gyasi has scored 5 goals in 33 matches for Spezia Calcio this season.