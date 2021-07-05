We can’t lose points to RTU – BA United chief bluffs

Referee Maxwell Hansen run for his life after being chased by some angry fans of BA United

Brong Ahafo United Chief Executive Officer, Major Kwame Baah, says there is no way his side will lose the three maximum points to Real Tamale United (RTU) because of the attack on referee Maxwell Hanson at the Coronation Park in Sunyani.

Fans of BA United mercilessly chased and beat up referee Maxwell Hanson after he awarded a first-half penalty to Real Tamale United in their week 27 clash of the National Division One League in Sunyani on Sunday.



Referee Hanson was unable to continue the match after the incident, bringing a premature end to the game.



Speaking in an interview with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM, Major Kwame Baah said, “We came to the park and there was nobody here so if the GFA fault us, then you will hear from us because we are all Ghanaians so whatever we deserve should be given to me.”

When asked if it likely they will lose the points, he added “we have not reached there and I don’t think that would happen in this country. If we want Ghana football to develop that won’t happen. Let’s wait because I don’t want us to rush things.”



“I have not seen the report the referee sent but I will be shocked if the referee sends something different from what actually happened at the coronation park. There were independent observers from the GFA and I am sure they will also send their reports," he stated.



The playing body and technical team of BA United earlier this morning were at the Coronation Park waiting for RTU to play the game which according to them was scheduled to be played at 10 am, but neither RTU nor the officiating officials showed up.