We can't stop clubs from selling players - GFA boss Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, Ghana Football Association's president has said the FA can't stop clubs in the country from selling players.

The topic of player exodus has been extensively discussed with some solutions presented to football authorities in the country.



In an interview with Karl Tuffour on GTV Sports Plus, Kurt Okraku argued that clubs depend on transfer fees to fund their activities.



"It is a very complicated matter, to be honest, we are talking about the migration of the players. Generally speaking, transfer revenue is a key revenue stream in football this is what we need to know," he said.

"In the western world, it remains a key revenue stream whether in England, Portugal, in Germany it is the key revenue stream.



"In the South Americas, it is a much bigger revenue stream same is applicable in Ghana so clubs will forever rely on transfer revenue to feed club operations. And once there is a movement of players it becomes difficult to say the player can't move," he added.