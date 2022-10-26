We can’t wait to see you in stadiums – betPawa reacts to resumption of GPL

The premier league is set to resume this weekend

Sponsors of the local league and betting company, betPawa, have expressed their delight in the resumption of the Ghana Premier League following a hiatus as a result of court action by AshantiGold.

In a statement, the betting company said it looked forward to seeing fans in stadiums as it enjoyed the sports.



It further added that it will continue engaging the Ghana Football Association together with other stakeholders including clubs, players and fans to ensure the growth of football in the country.



“betPawa are happy to announce that the betPawa Premier League is back! We will announce very soon when the games resume.



“We can’t wait to have you back in the stadiums and enjoying the games with us. We are looking forward to working even more closely with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the clubs and the players and the fans as well to support growth of football in the country as we make a lasting difference through our shared passion for the game.



"We would like to thank you all for your patience during this time. See you at the next game,” the statement read.

Following a match-fixing verdict in the 2020–21 Ghana Premier League season, Ashanti Gold was demoted to the third division.



According to a decision made by the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee, AshantiGold cheated to win their match against Inter Allies FC on matchday 34.



For their participation in the aforementioned match manipulation, the club's president Kwaku Frimpong and CEO Emmanuel Frimpong received lengthy suspensions, along with a few players.



The Obuasi-based side protested the ban imposed by the Disciplinary Committee, but the Appeals Committee affirmed the judgment, leading the Miners to take their case to the Human Rights High Court.



The suit led to the GFA suspending the league on September 29, 2022. But following the dismissal of the injunction application, the league is set to resume.

“The Executive Council in their meeting after the court decision were of the view that the betPawa Premier League resumes immediately to avert further loss to stakeholders,” GFA said in a statement.







