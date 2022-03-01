'We committed fundamental mistakes' – Hearts coach unhappy after draw against Legon Cities

Samuel Boadu, coach of Accra Hearts of Oak

The head coach for Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu was left very disappointed at the end of his team’s 1-1 draw against Legon Cities FC on Saturday afternoon.

After weeks of disappointing runs, the coach led his team this weekend hoping to secure a win against the matchday 18 opponent of the Ghana Premier League.



Although the team led at halftime and appeared to be heading to a win, a late goal conceded meant that Legon Cities FC forced the match to end in a 1-1 stalemate.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Samuel Boadu stressed that he is disappointed fundamental mistakes cost his team.



“We are disappointed because we were hoping to win here but we conceded a late goal which is not good for us.

“We committed fundamental mistakes which should not have happened but we will go back and revise our note and prepare for our next game," a fuming Samuel Boadu said.



Up next for the Phobians, the team will host WAFA SC at the Accra Sports Stadium in the next outing.



