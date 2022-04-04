'We continue to make them dream' - Alexander Djiku on qualifying for Europe

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku is confident Strasbourg can qualify for Europe next season.

Strasbourg defeated Lens by a lone goal courtesy Ludovic Ajorque goal in the 67th minute from the penalty spot in week 30 of the French Ligue I on Saturday.



With the race for Europe in sight, Strasbourg are currently ahead of Nice and two points behind Rennes and Marseille after last Sunday's win.



Strasbourg is placed on fourth on the league table with 51 points.

Speaking after the game, the Ghana international indicated the team's dream of making it to Europe next season is still on course.



"We take the matches one after the other, without pressure. We have a wonderful audience and we continue to make their dream," Djiku told Prime Video a few minutes after the final whistle.



