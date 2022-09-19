We could have done better - Konadu Yiadom on Hearts of Oak's draw with Olmypics

Hearts of Oak defender, Konadu Yiadom

Hearts of Oak defender, Konadu Yiadom believe the club could have ‘done better' in their one-all draw with Accra Great Olympics on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

In the Ga Mashie derby played at the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics had their early lead canceled out by Konadu Yiadom whose goal climaxed what was an impressive debut for him.



In a Twitter reaction, Konadu Yiadom was full of praise for the Hearts of Oak fans for turning up in their numbers to support the club.



He urged the supporters to continue trusting the players to perform well in their subsequent matches.



Great atmosphere…happy for my debut goal but we believe we could have done better. Thank you for the love….keep believing in us” he tweeted.



Hearts of Oak have lost and drawn each of their opening two games in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians were pipped 1-0 by Aduana Stars on matchday one before managing a 1-1 draw with Great Olympics.

They sit 13th on the league table with just one point minus one goal. Their next game is against rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak.





Great atmosphere…happy for my debut goal but we believe we could have done better. Thank you for the love….keep believing in us. @HeartsOfOakGH ???????????? pic.twitter.com/QWqqIVOafs — KONADU YIADOM 5️⃣ (@YiadomKonadu5) September 18, 2022

