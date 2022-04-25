We could have killed Kotoko in first half - Maxwell Konadu after Legon Cities' 3-1 win

Legon Cities beat Asante Kotoko 3-1 on GPL matchday 26

Asante Kotoko lose back-to-back defeats in GPL



Legon Cities move to 8th position on GPL table after victory over Asante Kotoko



Legon Cities coach, Maxwell Konadu was full of praise for his players after they got their first evert win against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



The Royals gave the porcupine Warrriros their second defeat at home in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season after beating them 3-1 on Sunday, April 24, 2022.



Reacting to his team's victory, Maxwell Konadu who has coached Asante Kotoko on two occasions stated that his vast knowledge of his former club helped them in winning the game.

“Both teams did well, with all due respect to my beloved club Kotoko. It’s a team I know too well and from the initial stages we practiced that we have to come and isolate their full-backs," he said at the post-match conference.



He added that they could have killed the game in the first half because they had too many scoring Opportunities but were only able to score two.



"I believe we could have killed the game in the first half but that is football, we go and try to improve on our finishing in our next games because despite winning 3-1 here, it is still the same three points.”



The 3-1 victory for the Royals take them to the 8th position on the League table while Asante Kotoko maintain their lead with eight points advantage.



