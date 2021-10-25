‘We could have won with a bigger score’ - Wydad coach after thrashing Hearts 6-1

WAC head coach, Walid Rekraki

Wydad Athletic Club head coach Walid Rekraki strangely said they 'could have won with a bigger score' after thrashing Accra Hearts of Oak 6-1 in the Caf Champions League.

The Moroccan champions were too strong for the Phobians and dominated the second leg encounter in Casablanca, taking a 6-2 aggregate victory to the next stage of the competition.



Meanwhile, Hearts have dropped to the Caf Confederation Cup, following the defeat which is their heaviest in the Caf competitions.



Assessing the performance of his players, Rekraki said: "We played the well-known Wydad character, and our reaction should have been strong in the match. Today, I liked the character of my team, as well as the way the players fought."

“We could have won with a bigger score, but the important thing is to qualify. We did not let doubt seep into our team during the match, as we finished the first half with a four-way lead,” he added.



Hearts of Oak went into the match leading the tie as they won the first leg 1-0. But it took Wydad the first eight minutes to complete a comeback.



They went on to score four more goals before Patrick Razak scored a consolation late on.