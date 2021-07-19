We defeated Inter Allies fairly - Ashgold rubbish claims of match-fixing for betting gains

Ghanaian club, Ashanti Gold SC have rubbished claims that they used the fixture against Inter Allies FC in a match-fixing scheme for gains from betting.

The team on Sunday afternoon thrashed their matchday 34 opponent of the Ghana Premier League 7-0 with defender Hashmin Musah netting two own goals.



However, explaining why he netted his own goals today, the Inter Allies centre-back has revealed that it was deliberate in order to spoil a bet staked by Ashgold SC.



With the Miners club now hot, management has released a statement to deny the allegation.



“We take notice of the videos circulating in relation to our game against Inter Allies and wish to unequivocally disassociate ourselves from any wrongdoing.



“Ashanti Gold played competitively in the entire duration of the game with our players scoring five great goals through hard work and team effort in the 15th, 26th, 42nd, 49th, and 77th minute respectively.

“We have no idea as to why the opponents’ player scored two own goals after we were up by five goals with 13 minutes to end the game,” the Ashanti Gold SC statement posted on their Twitter page reads.



The statement adds, “We therefore vehemently disassociate ourselves from any match-fixing and wish to urge all persons and organizations wrongfully accusing the club of match-fixing to desist from that, as we won’t hesitate to take legal action against such parties.







“As a renowned sporting brand, we have always believed in fair play and would continue to act in the good interest of the game.”



Meanwhile, with the Ghana FA appalled by the allegation especially after watching clips of the game, the association says it is going to lodge a complaint to the Police for investigations into the matter.