'We dey ready to meet Nigerian government' -Twitter

Twitter dey banned for Nigeria since June 4, 2021

Social media company Twitter don tok say dem dey ready to meet wit Nigerian government "for open discussion" over di suspension of dia platform for di kontri.

Dis reaction from Twitter dey come as e don reach one week now since Nigerian government block usage of di app for Nigeria.



President Muhammadu Buhari administration say di organisation dey undermine Nigeria goment.

"Today mark one week since dem block Twitter for Nigeria. We don inform di Nigerian government say we dey ready to meet for open discussion to address mutual concerns and see di service restored. We remain advocates for free and #OpenInternet everywhere. #KeepitOn," na so Twitter post for dia platform on Friday.



