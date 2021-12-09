We didn’t beat Kotoko, we punished them – Alhaji Grusah

Bankroller of King Faisal Babes, Alhaji Karim Grusah

King Faisal defeat Kotoko 3-2

Alhaji Grusah reveals the reason behind their victory



Alhaji Grusah ready to bench Kotoko players on-loan at King Faisal



The bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has revealed that his team did not only beat Asante Kotoko but punished them.



Asante Kotoko lost by 3-2 to King Faisal in a Kumasi derby on matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League.



Three goals from Zubeiru Ibrahim were enough to hand the Porcupines their first defeat of the season as Cameroonian striker George Mfegu scored twice.



Alhaji Grusah says Kotoko doubted him when he told them King Faisal would defeat them without some of their key players.

“When I signed the players on loan from Kotoko, some management members said I shouldn’t have done that, but I said, 38 matches, if they don’t play two matches I don’t mind, I will sign them; I will benefit from them in other matches. If they don’t play, we are going to beat Kotoko,” Alhaji Grusah said in his interview with TV3.



He added, “from how [you] are talking… I think you are Kotoko,” Alhaji Grusah said when he was asked why he was making a fuss about their win over the Porcupines. But he explained that “We punished them, not beat them alone.”



According to him, their city foes are in agony because his young players taunted their expensive players. He emphasized that the defeat will linger in the minds of Kotoko for a long while because it will take long for them to get revenge.



“We told them we are bringing small boys to play them and beat them; it will take over 30 games to play them in the return leg,” the veteran football administrator said.



King Faisal are tied on points with Asante Kotoko at the summit of the league table.