We didn’t do our best - Black Princesses captain Mukarama Abdulai admits after USA defeat

Black Princesses general captain, Mukarama Abdulai

Black Princesses general captain, Mukarama Abdulai has admitted that the Princesses were a pale shadow of themselves in their defeat to the USA in the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

USA, who are three-time competition winners, whipped Ghana 3-0 at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto to begin the tournament with a resounding victory on Thursday, August 11.



Speaking after the defeat, Mukarama accepted that team's performance was below par.



“We didn’t do our best. I think we could’ve done better,” the former FIFA U-17 World Cup golden boot winner said at the post-match.



Skipper, Michelle Cooper, Alyssa and Ally Sentnor were on the scoresheet for the USA in the win over 10-woman Black Princesses.

Ghana are now at the bottom of Group D with 0 points whiles the USA, who are on the same points as Japan, lead with two goals difference. The Netherlands sits on top of Ghana with fewer goals conceded.



Ghana’s next game would be against Japan on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 17:00 GMT.



