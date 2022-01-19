'We didn't make you proud but we'll be back' - Andre Ayew assures fans

Black Stars skipper Dede Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has assured Ghanaians that the Black Stars will bounce back after suffering a shocking elimination from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

The four-time AFCON champions bowed out of the competition after losing to debutants Comoros in the final group game in group C and became the whipping boys in the group without a win.



This is the first time Black Stars have been knocked out of the group stages of the continental showpiece since 2006 but but the Ghana captain says the team takes responsibility for breaking Ghanaians heart and will bounce back.



“We didn’t make them proud. We take responsibility for that. We didn’t have a good AFCON. When you look at all the goals conceded against Morocco and Gabon, you can see that there was no luck.

"I think we need to learn from this. We need to go back as players, calm our heads, take the criticism, apologise to the nation for not going to the next stage.



“We are very disappointed because this is not Ghana but I think if you guys know me, you know that I live to fight another day. We will be back, we are going to work hard and we will be back,” the 32-year-old added.



Ghana made a bad name and history that is unwanted by failing to secure a single win at an AFCON tournament for the first time ever.