We didn't meet our target in the first round - Kotoko's David Obeng Nyarko

David Obeng Nyarko Sports.jpeg David Obeng Nyako

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko brands and communications manager, David Obeng Nyako has disclosed that the club could not attain their goal for the final round of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko concluded the round with a 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC at the Dawu Park, leaving them in 3rd position with 27 points.

While assessing the club's performance in the first round, he said that the club did not reach their goal for the first half of the season.

"it is true the first round has ended, we started with a win and unfortunately in our last match, we lost. So far we have 27 points although we couldn't meet our target if you look at our current position we are still within the position to fight to win the Ghana Premier League,"

He assured that the team will improve in the last lap of the season as they look to retain the title.

"So the second round will provide us with the perfect opportunity to improve our performance towards winning the Premier League," he said on Peace FM monitored by Footballghana.com.

Asante Kotoko in the first round won 7, lost 4, and drew 6 in 17 games, scoring 25 goals and conceding 16.

The Reds will begin their second-round campaign against Nsoatreman on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
