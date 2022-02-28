We didn’t play beautiful football against Dreams FC – Kotoko coach

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh with players

Kotoko beat Dreams FC 2-0

Legon Cities draw 1-1 with Hearts of Oak



Etouga nets 13 goals in 12 GPL games



Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Ogum Narteh has admitted that his side did not display beautiful football against Dreams FC but managed to get the needed points.



According to the coach, despite not playing enterprising football, his lads were able to capitalize on the few chances they got in the game to beat their opponents.



“We didn’t play good football as expected [against Dreams FC], the few chances that we got, we create goals out of it,” the coach said during the post-match interview.

He added, “I’m happy because the aim of the game is to score and get the three points because it is not about how beautiful you play but how you get the points and that is what we did today.”



Cameroonian international Franck Mbella Etouga scored a brace in Asante Kotoko's first victory in the second leg over Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Etouga scored a penalty after he was brought down in the box by Dreams FC's goalkeeper.



The Cameroonian later made it two goals with simple a rebound after his first attempt struck the goal post.