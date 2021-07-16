We 'didn't see Samuel Boadu as a special figure' - Board Member Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Hearts of Oak Board Member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has said the hierarchy of Hearts of Oak did not see Samuel Boadu as a special figure prior to his appointment.

Boadu was appointed on a three-year deal, replacing Kosta Papic prior to the start of the second half of the season.



Th 35 year old has however been able to steer the club to end their 12 years trophy drought with a game to end the season.



“This case [of Samuel Boadu moving to Hearts] is quite an interesting case. We didn’t really see him as a special figure per se. I remember I had a talk with him and during our discussions, I was convinced that this is somebody who knows exactly what he’s about and he can work,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe told Joy Sports.



“When he left his previous club, the day we were expecting him to start work at our end, he didn’t turn up so I was worried. I called him, I couldn’t get hold of him, [so] I asked someone to, and he [Boadu] assured me that he will be in at a particular time which he came. I think by then he was moving his items from Tarkwa to Kumasi en route to Accra.”

He also added that Boadu impressed him and other board members from the onset so they gave him the needed support to succeed while quelling claims that leadership of the club interfere in the work of the technical team.



“When he came, what I noticed was that this is a disciplined guy who knows exactly what he’s about. So we gave him that chance and opportunity and he’s proven himself right. He listens. Prior to this, there have been a whole lot of accusations that directors have been dictating – it’s all lies, no director has enforced [at least not me]. If people say so it’s a lie. Directors don’t dictate to the technical team. They might suggest if you like, you take it if you don’t like, you don’t,” he added.



Hearts are expected to be crowned champions on Sunday when they play WAFA in Sogakope.