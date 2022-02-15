We don’t care who we are playing next - Hearts coach on Kotoko match

Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu says his team will be ready to face arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the first Super clash game of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

The game comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



Ahead of the big game, Asante Kotoko has taken a 12 point lead as the first round of the season comes to a close this weekend.



The Porcupine Warriors are enjoying a good run under head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum ahead of the big game. Kotoko recorded a 3-1 win over Accra Lions on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with Frank Mbella scoring a hat trick in the game.



However, Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu is not perturbed about the threat posed by the league leaders ahead of the game on Sunday,

“Absolutely we don’t care who we are playing against in our next game”, Boadu told StarTimes after the game against RTU.



“We are in competition with all the clubs. We are going to correct our mistakes and work extra hard to play the Kotoko game”, he added.



Samuel Boadu is yet to taste defeat against Asante Kotoko as head coach of Hearts of Oak.



A defeat for Hearts of Oak could end their dreams of defending the Ghana Premier League title this season.