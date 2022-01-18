We don’t have a striker like Asamoah Gyan- Agyemang-Badu backs Milovan Rajevac

Former Black Stars duo, Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s greatest goal-scorer

Ghana plays Comoros in last Group C game



Black Stars are winless in 2021 AFCON



Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has backed Milovan Rajevac’s comments that the current Ghana squad doesn’t have a quality striker like Asamoah Gyan.



Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac ahead of Ghana’s last group game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon complained about the quality in his camp as he stated that he does not have a player like Asamoah Gyan in his current team.



Though many people have reacted angrily to the remarks with much emphasis on the timing, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu believes that the Serbian coach was spot on with his comments.

"It's always difficult to replace Gyan, He was consistent for nine (9) years and very punctual at scoring goals, He plays with both legs and also good in the air so I agree with Coach Milovan that we don't have an Asamoah Gyan in the team," he told Hot 93.9 Fm.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars have not won any game after two games in Group C and are pushing to get their first win over Comoros who have lost their opening two games at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The game between Ghana and Comoros will be played at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, and there will be live commentary on GhanaWeb.







