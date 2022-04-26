0
We don't have to panic – Accra Lions’ Ibrahim Tanko on relegation battle

Accra Lions technical director Ibrahim Tanko is confident the side will survive relegation at the end of the campaign.

The Ghana Premier League newcomers currently sit 12th on the league table with 35 points after 26 matches.

With eight matches to end the season, the former assistant coach of the Black Stars says his outfit will not panic as he believes they will maintain their Ghana Premier League status.

“I think we knew that from the beginning and we have five points from the relegation, I mean there are a lot of teams under so I don’t think we have to be panicking”

“We take game after game and see what will happen at the end of the season,” he said after their 3-0 defeat to Hearts of Oak last Friday.

