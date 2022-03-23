We don't need Nidi to beat Black Stars - Nigerian on GhanaWeb Sports Debate

A Super Eagles fans who featured on this week’s episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate has downplayed the assertions that the Super Eagles are a depleted side without midfielder Wilfried Ndidi.

Nigeria were dealt with a huge blow after Wilfred Ndidi was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a ligament injury some few days ago.



As a result, Super Eagles head coach, Austin Eguavoen, invited Lorient midfielder, Innocent Bonke to replace him in the team to play Ghana on March 25 and 29.



Despite the belief among some Ghanaians that the absence of the Leicester City midfielder somehow makes the job easier for the Black Stars, a Nigerian who spoke to Joel Eshun on this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate stated that they will win the game regardless.



"Ndidi is a key player for us and his absence is bad news for us but we don't need Ndidi to beat Ghana because our main striker Victor Osimhen and Moses Simons will be available so we are going to beat Ghana 2-1," he said.

Black Stars will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the first leg of the FIFA World Cup playoff game.



The Black Stars are chasing for their 4th FIFA World Cup appearance after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia but must do so at the expense of Nigeria, who are hoping to make it to the Mundial for the 7th time.



