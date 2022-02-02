‘We don’t need to qualify for the 2022 World Cup’ – Ghanaians told

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana searches for a new coach ahead of World Cup game with Nigeria

GFA battle with the govt over next Black Stars coach



Ghana bow out of AFCON 2021 at group stage



Ghanaian coach, Nana Kwaku Agyemang, has said that the Black Stars qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup shouldn’t be the topmost priority of Ghana considering the current state of the team.



The state of Ghana football has become a major concern to many Ghanaians following the performance of local clubs on the African continent and the exit of the Black Stars of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations without winning a single game.



The Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars players want to use the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria to appease Ghanaians by qualifying to the Mundial in November.

But with the World Cup qualifier against Nigeria still on the minds of Ghanaians, Nana Kwaku Agyemang has said that the appointing officers should appoint a coach who can build for the long term and not make the Mundial as a topmost priority.



“There are a lot of options. I support Chris Hughton taking the job because I am not looking at what we are going to do for the Nigeria game.



“It’s not critical for me if the Ghana Black Stars do not qualify for the World Cup, because if they go what are they going to do there? As things stand, we don’t have a team, let’s be honest with ourselves. We can’t keep feeding Ghanaian football lovers that we can win cups because we can’t. We haven’t got it together yet,” Myjoyonline.com quoted him.



Meanwhile, Chris Hughton and Otto Addo are said to be the lead candidates for the vacant Black Stars job with both government and GFA officials pulling strings for their preferred choice to get the job.