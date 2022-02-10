We don’t want Otto Addo as Black Stars coach – Country Man Songo to GFA

Otto Addo appointed interim Black Stars coach

Samuel Osei Kuffour to serve on Black Stars management committee Black Stars to face Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoff



Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyeman better known as Countryman Songo has rejected the appointment of Otto Addo as interim Black Stars coach.



The Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, announced the new technical team for Ghana’s senior national team. Otto Addo was named as the interim coach with Masud Didi Dramani and George Boateng acting as assistant coaches of the team.



Irish-born Ghanaian coach, Chris Hughton was named the Technical Advisor for the Black Stars Technical team.



According to the sports presenter, Otto Addo is not qualified to lead the Black Stars while the likes of experienced former Asante Kotoko coach, Didi Dramani act as assistant coach.



“We don’t want Otto Addo the scout trainer as Black Stars coach. We ended that business a long time ago. Can Otto Addo compare himself to Didi Dramani?” Songo stated.

He added, “Ghanaians should arise and not agree, Otto Addo is not a coach to lead the Black Stars. He is a trainer scout.”



Countryman Songo has been on the heels of the GFA in recent times charging them to stop running the Black Stars as their personal business entity since it’s a state asset.



In a video available on social media, Songo punched holes into the GFA’s latest appointment.



He also urged the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif to call the GFA to order and not to allow the current technical team lead the charge qualification to the 2022 World Cup.



Watch the video below



