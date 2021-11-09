'We don't want to wait for late wins' - Hearts of Oak’s Frank Nelson shades Kotoko

Frank Nelson

• Frank Nelson aims dig at Asante Kotoko

• Asante Kotoko lead GPL table



• Hearts of Oak with zero wins after two games



Hearts of Oak board member, Frank Nelson, has said the Phobians will get back to themselves in a proper fashion and not rely on late wins.



Asante Kotoko is the only club that has picked up late wins in the just started Ghana Premier League(GPL) campaign.



The Porcupines recorded a late comeback against Dreams FC, scoring three goals in the final ten minutes to secure a 3-1 on matchday one.



Tantamount to week one, the Reds scored twice in the last five minutes to beat Bechem United 2-0 on game week 2.

While Kotoko are securing late victories, Hearts of Oak are without a win in their first two games. The Rainbow team have drawn both matches and are on two points.



According to Frank Nelson, Hearts are not under pressure to force late victories.



“We are not under pressure because we will not wait for the 84th or 85th minute to equalize or win our games. Hearts of Oak knows what to do, and we will do it appropriately,” He said as quoted by sportsworldghana.com.



He added that the club will come good after the slow start, hence, the fans should be calm.



“Our supporters should remain calm and not put pressure on the players, but rather allow them to concentrate and deliver,“ he added.



Asante Kotoko tops the league while defending champions Hearts of Oak are positioned 10th.