We expect Mohammed Alhassan to use his experience to help us achieve our targets – Asante Kotoko

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have explained the reason behind the decision to sign former Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan.

The Porcupine Warriors club on Thursday, February 9, announced that a deal has been reached to secure the services of the top defender.

In an official club statement to confirm the acquisition of the defender, Asante Kotoko noted that the club expects the player to use his experience to help the side to achieve their targets for the season.

“Mohammed Alhassan has joined Asante Kotoko on a one and a half - year deal.

“Alhassan, having distinguished himself in the Ghana league, played an important role in ensuring the qualification of the Black Galaxies into the just-ended CHAN.

“Alhassan has won everything domestically and he is expected to add enormous experience to our team in our quest to achieve our targets this season and beyond,” the Asante Kotoko statement said.

It added, “We welcome Mo Alhassan to the Porcupine family and wish him all the best.”

In the past, Mohammed Alhassan helped Hearts of Oak to win the Ghana Premier League. He is also a two-time MTN FA Cup winner with the Phobians.

