We experienced hostile reactions in Abuja – GFA President

Kurt Okraku

Black Stars win World Cup playoff against Super Eagles

Blacks Stars qualify to Qatar for the World Cup



President Akufo-Addo meets the Black Stars



Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has revealed that the Blacks Stars were subjected to very hostile treatment during their just-ended World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles in Abuja on Tuesday.



Speaking at a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, on Wednesday, the GFA President said, despite the ill-treatment meted to the team, they still managed to secure a resounding qualification to the World Cup.



“We travelled into the lion’s den. For those of you who were at the Moshood Abiola Stadium yesterday (Tuesday), you’ll fully understand what I mean by to play in the lion’s den. In the morning before the game, Mr. President, I did say that our country, our proud colours will be defended vehemently by sixteen plus gallant men. Not eleven on the pitch.



"Mr. President, I’ve never seen a hostile atmosphere like we went through in Abuja. I’ve never seen, sorry but I’ll say it here. I’ve never seen match officials as hostile as we found ourselves playing against. But the indomitable fighting spirit of the Ghanaian, led by an amazing technical team kept our hopes alive”, Okraku explained.

The GFA President also used the occasion to express his gratitude to the millions of supporters who cheered the Black Stars to victory on Tuesday.



Kurt Okraku, on behalf of the entire Black Stars team, said the support from the government to the Black Stars was highly appreciated.



He noted that these courtesies and gestures from the government have all culminated in the Stars’ qualification.



The meeting with the Black Stars also had in attendance: Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif.







