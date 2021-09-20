'We felt your absence against Kamsar’ - Kofi Kordzi to Hearts of Oak fans

• Kofi Kordzi scored on his second debut for Accra Hearts of Oak

• He said the playing body was worried when the news broke that they will play without their fans



• Accra Hearts of Oak won the game 2-0



Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi, has admitted that the absence of their fans in their CAF Champions League game against Guinean club, CL Kamsar.



The Phobians played in an empty stadium (without fans) against CL Kamsar at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in the preliminary stages of the ongoing CAF Champions League.



Accra Hearts of Oak still managed to beat the Guineans without their mighty Phobians as Kofi Kordzi and Salim Adams scored to ensure a sweet victory for the capital-based club.



But reacting to the absence of their fans, Kofi Kordzi stated that it was a painful moment without the fans as they only got to know that they won’t be playing in the presence of their fans a day before the game.

“It was painful without them at the stadium and we felt their absence because we needed that atmosphere. We were worried when we heard the fans won’t be coming,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM in an interview.



Accra Hearts of Oak will now face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the next phase of the competition.



