We fought for each other - Thomas Partey on Arsenal's 'deserved' win over Wolves

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has indicated that his club fought in their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, February 10, 2022, and deserved the win.

The Gunners were in action in the English Premier League last night and despite playing with 10-men in the second half, still managed to amass the maximum three points.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Thomas Partey expressed his delight at the win, describing it as important.



“We deserve this win. The team showed great character. We need to go from game to game, and today we won an important victory,” the Black Stars midfielder shared.

Thomas Partey continued, “We know how difficult it is to get three points at the Wolverhampton stadium. They have a lot of fans who support them, but we did our best and deserved to win in the end.



“We fought for each other."



On the matchday, Gabriel netted the only goal to give Arsenal the win.