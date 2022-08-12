1
We have 2 games to make amends - 'Optimistic' Doris Boaduwaa reacts to USA defeat

Black Princesses forward, Doris Boaduwaa

Fri, 12 Aug 2022

Black Princesses forward, Doris Boaduwaa, is optimistic about making amends in the remaining ground games after an opening day defeat to the USA in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

USA, who are three-time competition winners, whipped Ghana 3-0 at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto to begin the tournament with a resounding victory on Thursday, August 11.

Boaduwaa tweeted after the game that the result was not what the team desired but that they would correct the mistakes in subsequent group games.

"We took the beating today, not the result we wanted, but we have 2 more games to make amends. We'll try!"

“We didn’t do our best. I think we could’ve done better,” the former FIFA U-17 World Cup golden boot winner said at the post-match.

Skipper, Michelle Cooper, Alyssa and Ally Sentnor were on the scoresheet for the USA in the win over 10-woman Black Princesses.

Ghana are now at the bottom of Group D with 0 points whiles the USA, who are on the same points as Japan, lead with two goals difference.

The Netherlands sits on top of Ghana with fewer goals conceded.

Ghana’s next game would be against Japan on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 17:00 GMT.



