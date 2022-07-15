0
We have a great mentality – Afena-Gyan reacts to AS Roma's pre-season friendly win

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan has reacted to AS Roma's pre-season friendly win over Sunderland by saying the club has a great mentality.

The young attacker was on fire, contributing significantly to the Italian side’s 2-0 win in their first pre-season friendly match.

Afena-Gyan scored the first goal for Jose Mourinho's side against the English club and created the second which was scored by Zaniolo.

"It was a good match. We played as a team and we have a great mentality. If we continue like this we will win every race. I will do my best by scoring, trying to take every opportunity that comes my way. I will continue to train hard," Afena-Gyan said.

Last week, Gyan committed his future to the Italian side, signing a new four-year deal.

Afena-Gyan broke into Roma's first team last season and has been impressive, forcing the club to reward him with an extension.

"I am really pleased to have signed this contract," Afena-Gyan after opening the new deal.

"Ever since I arrived at this club, my aim was to get into the first team, and since I did that, my life has changed a lot," he added.

He continued that he is motivated to start the new season as he looks forward to improving as a striker.

"Now, I need to just concentrate on continuing to improve, I am motived to start the new season in the best possible way."

However, Afena-Gyan has been linked with a transfer to Premier League side Crystal Palace this summer.

 

 

