We have a lot of confidence in Sabit Abdulai - Getafe sporting director Ruben Reyes

Ruben Reyes

Getafe sporting director Ruben Reyes has revealed that midfielder Sabit Abdulai has joined the first team's preseason training.

Speaking during the presentation of Domingos Duarte, Reyes analyzed Sabit Abdulai's current situation at the club.



"Sabit is doing the preseason with the first team. In the end, they are mid-term decisions," he said.



"He is doing a great job, he is a boy who has had some important problems last year, but he is a boy in whom we have a lot of confidence and well, that's why these boys join the preseason, to have that union, be close to them and get to know them all and value them all. Let's see what time has in store for us and the decisions that are finally taken,"

On 19 August 2020, Abdulai was loaned to Getafe CF, initially assigned to the B-team in Segunda Division B. He made his La Liga debut with the main squad the following 3 April, replacing Carles Alena late into a 0-0 draw at CA Osasuna.



After signing a permanent three-year contract with Getafe in 2021, he suffered a severe knee injury in July of that year and was sidelined for eight months.